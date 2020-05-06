OTTAWA -- Ottawa can expect a lovely Wednesday for the month of April. The catch is it's actually the month of May.

Skies are expected to completely clear by late morning with sunshine for the afternoon and a high of 13C.

A few clouds will drift back in Wednesday night with a low of -1C.

Average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18C and a low of 6C.

There is a 60 percent chance of showers Thursday afternoon with a high of 11C.

On Friday, the polar vortex may begin to leave its biggest mark with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of 7C.

More snow is possible on Saturday with the temperature only reaching 5C.