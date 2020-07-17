OTTAWA -- Children can once again slide down the slide and swing on the swings at a City of Ottawa park.

As Ottawa and eastern Ontario moves into Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, the city says all playgrounds and exercise equipment at city parks are now open.

Playground equipment and outdoor exercise equipment have been off-limits since the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Government's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Order closed playground equipment to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Ottawa says all users are reminded to practice physical distancing from people outside your household, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands after using park equipment.

Sports teams can now resume competitive play at all City of Ottawa indoor and outdoor facilities.

In a statement, the city says, "team sports can now resume competitive play provided participants adhere to physical distancing guidelines, avoid prolonged and deliberate physical contact, and follow the guidelines of their governing organizations."

The city has cancelled all existing July indoor rental agreements for events, meetings and community activities. Staff will reach out to August rental contract holders to advise them that all indoor events for more than 50 people will be cancelled.

Ottawa's indoor and outdoor pools are open for the public.