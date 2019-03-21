

CTV Ottawa





The street, steps from Parliament Hill, is home to North America’s oldest permanent pedestrian mall.

Elayne Schwartz’s family has owned and operated Ottawa Leather Good on Sparks Street for nearly a century. Schwartz said business isn’t what it used to be.

"We've been on the street here for 97 years I'd love to make it to 100.” she said. “It’s in doubt!”

The city has tried to attract tourists and shoppers to the area for years; proposing ideas from ziplines to casinos; all proposals failed in the planning stage.

"It's extremely tough I mean Sparks Street used to be vibrant and all the stores were full." said Schwartz.

Businesses are trying to survive, despite challenges they say have hindered growth for years; including vacancies in rental units owned by the federal government.

The people that are managing the properties here on this side are dropping the ball.” said Jason Komendat, who owns Retro Rides on Sparks Street.

“There’s just too many vacancies so if you re-invigorate this street and turn it into a beautiful street and people come down here and there’s not these beautiful businesses to enjoy, they’ll come down once, twice and maybe not come back.” said Komendat.

Mayor Jim Watson agrees the city, which has focused its attention and money on revitalizing the ByWard Market and now Elgin Street, is addressing the lack of traffic on Sparks.

“Sparks Street has really been overlooked so it’s time for Sparks street to get some of its spark and to shine a little bit more.” said Watson.

The mayor points to the completion of the LRT through Sparks Street this year to increasing foot traffic in the area.

“That’s been one of the knocks against Sparks Street over the years. People think there’s no place to park, well with LRT coming in a couple of months, that solves that problem pretty quickly,” according to Watson.

Local businesses will see improvements to the street including, new sidewalks, greenery, installations and live performances. Sparks Street BIA’s executive director Kevin McHale describes the need for experiential shopping and dining being a focal point for the area.

“It’s creating an oasis for people that they’re downtown; they’re working on Albert Street and they’re just going to take five minutes to get away from the office and stuff and a couple of days later, eat at a restaurant with their wife and kids.” said McHale.

Many tourists along Sparks Street Thursday expressed that desire for more attractions. Sparks Street has glimpses of excitement during Buskerfest and Ribfest during the summer; those from out of town would like to see more attractions.

"Every time we come down here after five it's completely shut down, not much going on other than when there's festivals then it's all good." said Matt LeBlanc; visiting from Hamilton, ON.