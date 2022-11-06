Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will be learning remotely this week, as the union representing education workers says it will continue its "political protest" against the Ontario government.
Nine school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario say all schools in their districts will be closed on Monday and students will be engaging in remote learning, while students at 12 schools in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will be participating in online learning.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.
OPEN SCHOOLS
OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools remain open this week.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
All schools will remain open, according to the CECCE.
"The CECCE plans to keep all its schools open on Monday, November 7, even if CUPE members decide to take job action because the CECCE would be able to comply with the disinfection instructions requested by the ministry," the CECCE said on Twitter.
SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
Schools remain closed for in-person learning.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says starting Monday, teachers will follow the regular school schedule online.
"Remote learning will continue as long as a strike/political protest occurs," the board said.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST ONTARIEN
Ottawa's French public school board says all schools remain closed to in-person learning, and classes are now online.
Starting Monday, classes will be synchronous, with real time learning with a teacher.
The CEPEO says without secretaries, library technicians and other CUPE officers in schools, its "impossible" to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DE L'EST ONTARIEN
After schools were open on Friday for in-person learning, the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'est Ontarien says it will move to asynchronous learning on Monday, and synchronous learning on Tuesday.
"For health and public safety issues, schools will no longer be able to accommodate our students, with the exception of students in separate classes," the board said in a letter to students.
All community activities in schools before or after school hours will be cancelled until further notice.
UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Upper Canada District School Board says all schools will remain closed to in-person learning if CUPE members continue their walkout, and teachers will provide synchronous learning starting Monday.
Teachers will provide information about online learning schedules and activities to parents/guardians.
"CUPE represents a significant portion of our employee group and we are not able to safely operate our schools without them," the board said.
CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO
All schools remain closed for in-person learning at the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.
All classes will be held remotely through the Teams or Brightspace (D2L) platforms.
RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools in the Renfrew County District School Board remain closed for in-person learning.
The board says students will engage in asynchronous learning on Monday, and move to synchronous learning on Tuesday.
"A reminder that in-person learning will resume as soon as a deal is met between CUPE and the provincial government; that could take place at any time," the board said.
All extra-curricular activities will be paused.
RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says starting Monday, students at 12 schools will shift to remote learning. The reason is that CUPE represents custodians at some of the schools.
Monday and Tuesday will be asynchronous learning, and Wednesday will be synchronous learning at the following schools: St. Joseph Elementary in Arnprior, St. Anthony's in Chalk River, St. Mary's OLGC in Deep River, Bishop Smith Catholic High School in Pembroke, Our Lady of Lourdes in Pembroke, St. Joseph's High School in Renfrew, St. John Bosco in Barry's Bay, George Vanier in Combermere, St. Andrew's in Killaloe, Holy Name and Valleycrest in Pembroke, St. Francis of Assisi in Petawawa and Our Lady of Grace in Westmeath.
All other schools will remain open for in-person learning on Monday.
LIMESTONE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools in the Limestone District School Board remain closed to students for in-person learning.
Teachers will continue to provide asynchronous learning tasks through pre-established methods like an online platform or email.
For more information, click here.
ALGONQUIN AND LAKESHORE CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says asynchronous online learning will take place for all students starting on Monday.
All before or afterschool care programs will not be in operation at any ALCDSB school sites for the duration of any job action.
HASTINGS AND PRINCE EDWARD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Schools will remain closed to in-person learning within the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board if the CUPE strike continues.
Asynchronous learning will be in place for all students. Parents and guardians are asked to contact your child's teacher for any specific support.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa-born scientist on turning agricultural waste into plastic alternative called 'Grasstic'
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a 'number of delays,' and has led to one cancelled flight.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Calling Ontario education strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights: Union
Ontario's labour relations board would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist if it complies with a government request to declare a strike by provincial education workers illegal, a union lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
How to watch the last lunar eclipse of the year
Early on Tuesday morning, the last total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as the 'beaver blood moon' will be visible across the skies.
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
RCMP searching for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant since 2018
Police in the Halifax area are asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man wanted on an outstanding provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Police investigating after Halifax resident wakes up to find thief in home stealing items: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a residence in the city early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Calling Ontario education strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights: Union
Ontario's labour relations board would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist if it complies with a government request to declare a strike by provincial education workers illegal, a union lawyer argued Saturday.
-
Toronto breaks 63-year temperature record
Saturday saw Toronto break a 63-year record for high temperatures.
-
Second day of protests plays out in Toronto as labour hearing on education worker strike continues
Education support workers continued a second day of protest in Toronto as the province’s labour board resumed a hearing on the government's application to deem the walkout illegal.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
The Montreal police service (SPVM) said it has opened an administrative investigation after officers were filmed detaining a Black man suspected of stealing his own vehicle and then being unable to release him because they misplaced the key to the handcuffs.
-
Montreal honour for urologist postponed after condemnation from Iran diaspora
A Montreal-based urology organization has postponed plans to honour a Tehran physician who has been accused of spreading COVID-19 disinformation and upholding the Iranian regime's sexist attitudes.
-
Daylight saving time ends: When do clocks go back in Quebec?
This weekend, Quebecers will have to turn back their clocks one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing people to catch up on some sleep.
Northern Ontario
-
Nogdawindamin hosts reconciliation walk
Heavy rain failed to dampen the resolve of those participating in Saturday’s Walking Together for Reconciliation event in Sault Ste. Marie. The event was put on by Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services with the walk aimed at addressing incidents of racism and discrimination in the city.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
London
-
Saturday weather boasts shorts and short sleeves on London, Ont. golf courses
The calendar might read early November, but that did not stop Londoners from hitting the golf green or bike trails and making the most of Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather.
-
Stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash, nearby homes evacuated
It was a busy Saturday morning for first responders in Huron County after a report of a car crash involving a stolen truck that burst into flames prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region
Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
'It's been pretty tough': Winnipeg music store closing after decades in business
After decades in business, one of the city's largest music stores is playing its final song.
-
Hellebuyck stops all 30 shots he faces as Jets blank Blackhawks 4-0
Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Stratford and Fergus on second day of education workers strike
Day two of education worker rallies across Ontario saw demonstrators out in the communities of Stratford and Fergus.
-
Daylight saving time: When do clocks go back in Ontario?
Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.
-
'It's Christmas starting Nov. 1': A Very Merry Market Craft Show sets up shop in Waterloo
It may still be early November, but one festive event isn't wasting any time.
Calgary
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
-
WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a 'number of delays,' and has led to one cancelled flight.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
Charges downgraded in Saskatoon woman’s death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.
-
Changes coming to waste bylaws: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city council approved a new waste bylaw, replacing the previous one written in 2004.
Edmonton
-
Ice District skating rink opens for the season
Ice District Plaza's public skating rink officially opened Saturday, with some Edmontonians saying the attraction will help make downtown even more of an entertainment destination.
-
Police respond to Oliver area for incident
A Saturday night incident in downtown Edmonton is under police investigation.
-
Tres Carnales Taqueria flunks AHS inspection for 'significant' pest infestation
A popular downtown destination for tacos and housemade guacamole failed a recent Alberta Health Services inspection after a pest infestation was uncovered.
Vancouver
-
Wind storm wreaks havoc in Metro Vancouver, sending trees crashing down into homes and cars
Power has been restored for more than 80 per cent of BC Hydro customers after Friday’s extreme wind storm, the utility says – but crews will be working into the night to repair the "extensive damage."
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.
-
Couple's claim for $299K in damages due to noisy neighbours dismissed by B.C. tribunal
A couple who said they had to sell their condo because of noisy upstairs neighbours has had their claim for $299,000 in damages dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Regina
-
'We knew something had to be done': Regina community members step-up with donations ahead of storm
With temperatures dropping and winter conditions rapidly approaching, donations of clothes and food for those in Regina with nowhere to go is becoming increasingly important.
-
Rain, snow and high winds forecasted for southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada warned residents in southern Saskatchewan to brace for rapidly changing weather ahead of the arrival of an ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.