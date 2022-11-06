Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues

Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will be learning remotely this week, as the union representing education workers says it will continue its "political protest" against the Ontario government.

Nine school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario say all schools in their districts will be closed on Monday and students will be engaging in remote learning, while students at 12 schools in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will be participating in online learning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.

OPEN SCHOOLS

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools remain open this week.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

All schools will remain open, according to the CECCE.

"The CECCE plans to keep all its schools open on Monday, November 7, even if CUPE members decide to take job action because the CECCE would be able to comply with the disinfection instructions requested by the ministry," the CECCE said on Twitter.

SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Schools remain closed for in-person learning.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says starting Monday, teachers will follow the regular school schedule online.

"Remote learning will continue as long as a strike/political protest occurs," the board said.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST ONTARIEN

Ottawa's French public school board says all schools remain closed to in-person learning, and classes are now online.

Starting Monday, classes will be synchronous, with real time learning with a teacher.

The CEPEO says without secretaries, library technicians and other CUPE officers in schools, its "impossible" to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DE L'EST ONTARIEN

After schools were open on Friday for in-person learning, the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'est Ontarien says it will move to asynchronous learning on Monday, and synchronous learning on Tuesday.

"For health and public safety issues, schools will no longer be able to accommodate our students, with the exception of students in separate classes," the board said in a letter to students.

All community activities in schools before or after school hours will be cancelled until further notice.

UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Upper Canada District School Board says all schools will remain closed to in-person learning if CUPE members continue their walkout, and teachers will provide synchronous learning starting Monday.

Teachers will provide information about online learning schedules and activities to parents/guardians.

"CUPE represents a significant portion of our employee group and we are not able to safely operate our schools without them," the board said.

CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO

All schools remain closed for in-person learning at the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

All classes will be held remotely through the Teams or Brightspace (D2L) platforms.

RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools in the Renfrew County District School Board remain closed for in-person learning.

The board says students will engage in asynchronous learning on Monday, and move to synchronous learning on Tuesday.

"A reminder that in-person learning will resume as soon as a deal is met between CUPE and the provincial government; that could take place at any time," the board said.

All extra-curricular activities will be paused.

RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says starting Monday, students at 12 schools will shift to remote learning. The reason is that CUPE represents custodians at some of the schools.

Monday and Tuesday will be asynchronous learning, and Wednesday will be synchronous learning at the following schools: St. Joseph Elementary in Arnprior, St. Anthony's in Chalk River, St. Mary's OLGC in Deep River, Bishop Smith Catholic High School in Pembroke, Our Lady of Lourdes in Pembroke, St. Joseph's High School in Renfrew, St. John Bosco in Barry's Bay, George Vanier in Combermere, St. Andrew's in Killaloe, Holy Name and Valleycrest in Pembroke, St. Francis of Assisi in Petawawa and Our Lady of Grace in Westmeath.

All other schools will remain open for in-person learning on Monday.

LIMESTONE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools in the Limestone District School Board remain closed to students for in-person learning.

Teachers will continue to provide asynchronous learning tasks through pre-established methods like an online platform or email.

ALGONQUIN AND LAKESHORE CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says asynchronous online learning will take place for all students starting on Monday.

All before or afterschool care programs will not be in operation at any ALCDSB school sites for the duration of any job action.

HASTINGS AND PRINCE EDWARD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools will remain closed to in-person learning within the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board if the CUPE strike continues.

Asynchronous learning will be in place for all students. Parents and guardians are asked to contact your child's teacher for any specific support.