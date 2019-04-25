

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Ottawa says it intends to bid on a block of federal land to develop new affordable housing.

The Federal Lands Initiative transfers surplus land to eligible proponents as part of the National Housing Strategy.

The City’s Planning Committee approved Thursday a plan to file a joint bid with the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation on a plot of land that used to be part of CFB Rockcliffe, just south of the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

If successful, the City says it will develop 170 community housing units on the property.

The plan will go to a full City Council vote May 8.