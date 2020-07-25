OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 69-year-old man suffered only minor injuries after crashing his plane in a farmer's field near Belleville on Friday.

Prince Edward County OPP said they were called to a field in Sophiasburgh Ward at around 1:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a plane crash.

The pilot from Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township was transported to hospital.

Police said it appears the ultralight plane had conducted an emergency landing earlier in the day after losing power. The pilot attempted to take off, but lost power shortly afterwards and crashed into the field.

The Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada have been notified.