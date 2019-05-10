

CTV Ottawa





Starting mid-September, Ontario will increase speed limits to 110 km/h on three sections of highways in Southern Ontario, including Ottawa, as part of a pilot project.

The locations are Highway 417 from Ottawa/Gloucester to the Ontario/Quebec border, Queen Elizabeth Way from St. Catharines to Hamilton, and Highway 402 from London to Sarnia.

The government says the speed limit pilots are a way to explore new ways to improve traffic flow and safety on provincial highways. Increased safety messages and updated signs will be posted for drivers. The street-racing penalty will remain at 150 km/h, meaning penalties will apply at 40 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The provincial government will also launch province-wide consultations, starting in the next few weeks.

The Ministry of Transportation is exploring options for a fourth pilot in Northern Ontario.