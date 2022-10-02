Pilot killed in crash involving amateur-built aircraft near Bancroft, Ont.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft north of Bancroft, Ont.

One person died in the crash in a wooded area along Hwy. 62 in the municipality of Hastings Highlands Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were advised of an overdo personal plane just before 9 p.m.

"The plane had crashed in a wooded area and the 51-year-old pilot was located deceased," Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton said in a statement.

In a statement, the TSB said it has deployed a team of investigators following the accident near Maynooth, Ont.

"The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.”