Pilot and passenger walk away from emergency crash landing at Ottawa Airport

Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

According to paramedics, the plane's front landing gear wasn't locking in place as the pilot went to land.

There were two people on the plane. They circled around for two hours before attempting to land, skidding to a stop.

The plane's props were damaged in the landing, but the two people aboard walked away unharmed.

Airport spokesperson Krista Kealey told CTV News Ottawa a Cessna pilot reporting landing gear issues to the control tower. The airport fire service team and the Ottawa Fire Service were on hand, per standard procedure.

The runway was shut down for six hours.

Kealey said there was no impact to airport operations as a result of the emergency landing.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.