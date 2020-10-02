OTTAWA -- Five pigs were not seriously hurt after falling off a transport truck near Odessa in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police received a report at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday about pigs falling out of a tractor trailer that had just entered the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at County Road 4.

Police say officers, a local animal rescue agency and private citizens helped corral the five pigs that fell out of the truck before it had turned onto the highway.

A horse trailer was used to assist in the removal of the pigs.

The OPP says the driver of the truck was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for having an insecure load.