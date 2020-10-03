OTTAWA -- The forecast for Saturday in Ottawa paints a perfect autumn picture before more clouds and rainy weather move back into the region.

Environment Canada is predicting a partly sunny day with a high of 12°C for Saturday.

This evening, expect a few more clouds, followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. The low is 2°C with a risk of frost.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 12°C.

Clouds stick around Monday, with a high of 14°C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday is also cloudy, but a bit of sunshine may make its way to us by Thursday.