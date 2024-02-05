Picton, Ont. winner of Instant Gift Pack splits $100K with sister
An Instant Gift Pack winner in Picton, Ont. says she is splitting the $100,000 that she has won with Instant Gift Pack with her sister.
Kathryn (Kathy) Vidito says the winning ticket was a Christmas gift from her sister.
"I checked my ticket and saw all the zeroes. I thought maybe something wasn't right at first. I scanned it again and I was shocked," she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.
"I called my sister right away and she didn't believe me. I ran all the way to her house to show her. I was so overwhelmed. My heart was pounding even before running to her house!"
The winner and her sister are going to use the money to travel.
"We always promised that if either of us won, we would share with each other. We plan to celebrate by going away for a few days," she added.
The odds of winning any Instant Gift Pack are 1 in 100.
The winning ticket was purchased at Scott's Store on Lake Street in Picton, Ont.
