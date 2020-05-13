OTTAWA -- As the number of new cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 decreases in Ottawa, the medical officer of health warns there is a “risk of resurgence” as pandemic measures are relaxed.

Dr. Vera Etches says physical distancing and wearing a non-medical mask are two measures Ottawa residents can take to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community moving forward.

Dr. Etches provided an update on COVID-19 in Ottawa during Wednesday’s Council meeting, saying there are signs that COVID-19 infection is decreasing in Ottawa.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 178 deaths.

“Case count for infection in our community is decreasing,” said Dr. Etches, adding the number of deaths per week is decreasing in Ottawa and hospital admissions linked to COVID-19 are currently stable.

The medical officer of health says 90 per cent of the time, health officials are able to reach all contacts of COVID-19 cases within 24 hours. Hospitals and health care workers have a two week supply of personal protective equipment.

There are currently 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Dr. Etches says there’s been no new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa’s four hardest hit long-term care homes, adding extra support from hospital staff have helped the long-term care homes in Ottawa.

Resurgence of COVID-19?

During Wednesday’s Council meeting, Councillor Laura Dudas asked if Ottawa and Ontario have a plan in place if there is a spike in COVID-19 infections as businesses reopen.

Dr. Etches says health officials will monitor infections to make sure they don’t reach measures that are unmanageable, but it will take everyone’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The reality is we don’t have that many tools to continue to suppress infection in our community. They are physical distancing and they are using a mask within two metres of others, if that has to happen,” said Dr. Etches.

“These are actually very important to continue. I’m very pleased to see that people are indicating they will take this seriously, because every other action that increases our interactions between people, opening businesses, looking at easing other restrictions, that pushes the chance of the infection up.”

The medical officer of health says Ottawa and Ontario can look for examples in other places where the businesses have reopened, even Wuhan, China.

“The risk of resurgence is real and I know people don’t want that,” said Dr. Etches.

“I know people want to get back to work, this is incredibly important that people are able to resume work and social connections. I would just reinforce the counterbalance to that risk of the rise is our actions around physical distancing and masks.”