Photo radar could be coming to Kingston, Ont. roads
Photo radar cameras could soon be keeping an eye on motorists in school zones in Kingston, Ont.
City council will vote Tuesday evening to implement an automated speed enforcement program with two mobile camera systems, beginning in the fall of 2024.
Twelve municipalities, including the city of Ottawa, have launched photo radar cameras in designated school and community safety zones since 2000. The cameras can be primarily used as a mobile setup for a three to six month rotation at pre-determined locations.
City staff estimate the two-camera program will have an estimated start-up cost of $365,000, with annual operating costs of approximately $686,000. Each camera is expected to generate 3,000 to 5,0000 tickets annually, which would result in $550,000 in fines based on an average offence of 10 km/h over the speed limit, according to staff.
The report says Kingston will have an initial capacity for up to 10,000 annual charges through the photo radar cameras, which would result in $550,000 in fines based on an average offence of 10 km/h over the speed limit. However, staff warn the revenue generated by the fines is not expected to fully cover the cost of the photo radar camera each year.
Staff say two cameras, coupled with an initial pilot project of one to two years, would allow the city to consider the "effectiveness of ASE, the ease of redeployment, ongoing capacity and resourcing requirements, and the associated cost and revenue."
If approved by council, the city of Kingston estimates the launch of the two photo radar cameras in the fall of 2024.
The 17 automated speed enforcement cameras in Ottawa issued 127,939 speeding tickets in 2020. The city of Ottawa plans to install 23 new cameras this year.
