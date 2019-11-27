Photo radar devices will be installed near 12 school zones in the capital region.

Wednesday, council approved the addition of eight new community safety zones, on top of the four that currently exist.

The province has permitted photo radar at elementary schools or community safety zones under the Safer School Zones Act, which permits speed cameras in community safety zones with speed limits lower than 80 kilometres per hour.

City staff say all eight new locations are near schools where speeding and careless driving pose a risk to children.

The locations include:

Watters Road (St. Francis of Assisi School)

Longfields Drive (École élémentaire catholique Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau, St. Mother Teresa High School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School)

Bayshore Drive (St. Rose of Lima School)

Meadowlands Drive West (St. Gregory School)

Ogilvie Road (Gloucester High School)

Smyth Road (Vincent Massey Public School, Hillcrest High School and École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité)

Innes Road (École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges)

Katimavik Road (Holy Trinity Catholic High School)

City officials collected data at 72 schools to determine where photo radar would we installed.

Fines for speeding and careless driving are doubled in community safety zones.

The cameras are expected to be installed before the end of year.