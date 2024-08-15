Photo radar cameras coming to Kingston, Ont. roads this fall

Photo radar cameras will be keeping an eye on motorists in Kingston, Ont. this fall.

The City of Kingston is launching an automated speed enforcement pilot project this fall, designed to catch drivers speeding on residential streets. Two photo radar cameras will rotate between locations every three months as part of the two-year pilot project.

The city says crews will be installing and testing the cameras at Lancaster Drive and Norman Rogers Drive this summer.

"The cameras will be taking photos for testing, but tickets won't be issued until early September," the city said on X.

Signs will be placed on the side of the road before entering areas where the automated speed enforcement cameras are located. In advance of cameras at the location, signs will be installed 90 days in advance to inform drivers about the camera.

Kingston will be installing photo radar cameras in Community Safety Zones.

"Locations for automated speed enforcement are selected through a safety and speed review of all Community Safety Zones in the city," the city says.

The photo radar camera will photograph the vehicle's license plate when it is detected going faster than the posted speed limit. Photographs will be reviewed by a Provincial Offences Office and if a speeding violation is confirmed a ticket is issued through the mail.

Upon conviction, the penalty is a fine for speeding, with no demerit points issued.

The City of Ottawa currently has 40 photo radar cameras, with plans to add 20 more cameras by the end of the year.