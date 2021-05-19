OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning businesses and residents about counterfeit American currency apparently circulating in the Upper Ottawa Valley.

In a release, OPP say two counterfeit U.S. $100 bills were found in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday; one on Victoria Street and one on Petawawa Boulevard.

"With the discovery of counterfeit money in the area, the OPP would like to remind all residents and businesses to perform their due diligence when paying or accepting payment in cash," police said.

OPP say they continue to investigate and anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

What to do if you're offered a suspected counterfeit bill

According to the Bank of Canada, if you suspect you're being handed a counterfeit note, you should assess the risk to yourself and then follow these steps:

Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.

Ask for another note (and check it too).

Advise the person to check the note with the local police.

Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

If you suspect after the fact that you've received a counterfeit bill, the Bank of Canada says you should contact local police and give them the bill. If it's real, it will be returned.