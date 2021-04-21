OTTAWA -- As Ottawa pharmacies continue to administer vaccines, many residents have been trying hard to get an appointment.

AstraZeneca vaccines are now available for anyone 40 and older in the province, but there is concern about whether there is enough supply to go around.

Promed Pharmacy in Alta Vista says they were told that they would get a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines last week.

"It's been really crazy," said owner Lubna Fawaz. "We've been having phone calls non-stop."

The pharmacy received the shipment on Friday but ran out by Tuesday night.

"We gave the last shot at 7 p.m. last night," said Fawaz.

Beth Brady has been waiting to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. She's been trying to book since Sunday.

The 53-year-old drove from Barrhaven to the Alta Vista pharmacy.

"I had an appointment booked for AstraZeneca vaccine, but unfortunately they didn't get the shipment in," said Brady.

She says she's trying to stay positive.

"I'm on a lot of wait lists and registered a lot I'm sure everybody is," she said. "I'll just keep checking in."

Meanwhile, Fawaz says the pharmacy is waiting to hear back on when they are getting more supply. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, she says there's a waitlist for at least 900 people.