

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a school on Garrison Petawawa was placed into secure mode Wednesday morning, following an online threat.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they were called to Valour School on Leeder Lane at around 7:30 a.m. A threat against the school had been made on Facebook.

Students who were on buses headed to the school were diverted to a safe location where parents were able to pick them up.

No one has been hurt and OPP say there is no threat to public safety.

Police continue to investigate.