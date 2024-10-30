Petawawa resident facing charges after sending intimate images of adult to another person

A Petawawa resident is facing charges after allegedly sending intimate images of an adult to another person without consent, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) last week.

The investigation began in the evening of Oct. 21 when police received a call alleging "intimate images of an adult being shared without consent." Police did not provide further information about the incident.

As a result of the investigation, police charged a 36-year-old, of no fixed address, with distributing intimate images without consent and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

In total, police responded to 20 calls related to domestic disputes between Oct. 21 and 27 in the Upper Ottawa Valley area. Here are two examples:

A 38-year-old was charged with assault after police received a call on the afternoon of Oct. 23 alleging an assault that started with a domestic dispute in Pembroke, Ont.

This individual is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

Police say officers received a call Friday afternoon alleging "unwanted communication from a former intimate partner" in the Town of Laurentian Hills. That was when a 35-year-old from Laurentian Hills was charged with harassing communications.

This individual is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

The OPP notes that help is available if you live in an abusive relationship. You can call Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930. You can also call the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060. In emergencies call 9-1-1.