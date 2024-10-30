OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Petawawa resident facing charges after sending intimate images of adult to another person

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    Share

    A Petawawa resident is facing charges after allegedly sending intimate images of an adult to another person without consent, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) last week.

    The investigation began in the evening of Oct. 21 when police received a call alleging "intimate images of an adult being shared without consent." Police did not provide further information about the incident.

    As a result of the investigation, police charged a 36-year-old, of no fixed address, with distributing intimate images without consent and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

    In total, police responded to 20 calls related to domestic disputes between Oct. 21 and 27 in the Upper Ottawa Valley area. Here are two examples:

    A 38-year-old was charged with assault after police received a call on the afternoon of Oct. 23 alleging an assault that started with a domestic dispute in Pembroke, Ont.

    This individual is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

    Police say officers received a call Friday afternoon alleging "unwanted communication from a former intimate partner" in the Town of Laurentian Hills. That was when a 35-year-old from Laurentian Hills was charged with harassing communications.

    This individual is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

    The OPP notes that help is available if you live in an abusive relationship. You can call Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930. You can also call the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060. In emergencies call 9-1-1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News