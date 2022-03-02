Petawawa, Ont. restaurant raising funds for Ukraine

A new Petawawa restaurant is holding a fundraiser over the next three days in support of Ukraine and its people.

Gokumi Sushi and Steak Bar is offering a special sushi meal Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. For $20, customers can get a platter of California rolls, tempura shrimp rolls, and Korean fried chicken.

Gokumi says all proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the United Nations Ukraine emergency fund.

Despite being only a small source of fundraising in the Ottawa Valley, Gokumi says the fundraiser provides an opportunity for everyone to contribute to the people of Ukraine.

"We believe, especially in a military community, that we should be able to do our part, contribute a little bit, and support as much as we can even if it means purchasing a small set of sushi and Korean chicken," says Aya Hammond, a server at Gokumi.

"This will all go to the people of Ukraine to help with anything they need."

Hammond says the restaurant opened less than a month ago, but is already taking the responsibility of being a contributing factor in the community.

The restaurant has a goal of raising $2,000 after the three days. As of Wednesday afternoon, 30 orders had already been placed.

"I know even personally it's difficult to find ways to donate money," says Hammond, thinking of ways she could support the Ukrainian people. "But this is a good way to come out, get out of the house, and join the community to help raise some funds."