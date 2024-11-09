Petawawa, Ont. prepares for Remembrance Day
As towns across the Ottawa Valley get final preparations in place for Remembrance Day, the bond between military and community is unlike any other in Petawawa.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
That bond is on full display in a local businesses like Ottawa Valley Coffee, where owner Kelsey Goulet is a member of a military family herself.
"Here, we're going to be doing free Americanos for all of the military, and we're going to close as a team and go down to the parade so that we can show our support as well," the new coffee shop owner tells CTV News.
"The military is what makes Petawawa go-round. We, especially here, like the support for the military and everything, it's really nice."
Garrison Petawawa, a Canadian Army base, has operated in the region for over 100 years, helping grow the town's population and stimulate its economy. Petawawa has a population of roughly 18,000 people. Between military and civilian positions, the base employs approximately 7,000 people.
Notably, the town suffered great losses during the war in Afghanistan, when nearly a quarter of all Canadian lives lost in the combat being personnel deployed from CFB Petawawa.
Ahead of this November 11, the town of Petawawa installed a new Remembrance Day crosswalk, which will remain as a permanent fixture in the town even after the day has passed.
"We always look for ways that we can say thanks and show our serving military members how grateful we are for everything they're doing now and everything they've done in the past," said Petawawa mayor Gary Serviss.
Serviss says Petawawa is now part of just a handful of municipalities across Canada displaying such crosswalks. It is located at the intersection of Petawawa Boulevard and Canadian Forces Drive.
"To see it every time you go to the grocery store or even any time that we're driving down the main strip, I think it's just that reminder that the town does appreciate us, that they do care about us," said Lieutenant-Colonel Nicolas Forsyth, Deputy Base Commander at Garrison Petawawa.
This year, the Petawawa Legion is bringing back its Remembrance Day parade for the first time since the pandemic.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the parade will march down Petawawa Boulevard to the cenotaph at the Petawawa Legion, where the day's service will take place.
On Saturday evening, the legion is also hosting its Armistice Dinner, recognizing hundreds of local veterans.
"It is our way of thanking them for what they have done in the past and what some are still doing," says Legion president Lynn Mathieson.
Mathieson says this is the Petawawa Legion's busiest time of year, and most important in terms of fundraising.
"We've got wreath orders, we've got poppy boxes that go out, and we've got volunteers that take those out and deliver them to the businesses."
Throughout the community, symbols of thanks and recognition for veterans can be seen, from flags to banners, window and lawn signs.
"We also have a fantastic banner program, the veterans banner program," says Serviss. "Serving units and past units are honored with a banner in town for about a month in October and November."
These efforts, not only in the beginning of November but year-round, do not go unnoticed by military personnel and families, says Forsyth.
"Where so much of the townspeople are working on the base – whether they're military or civilians, as part of the defense team – to see that reflected, I think is super special."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab
One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas, Ont. resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Cynics not only lose out on friendships, love and opportunity — they're also wrong about human nature
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Kate Winslet had a surprising 'Titanic' reunion while producing her latest film ‘Lee’
Kate Winslet shared an anecdote about an encounter she had with someone from her star-making blockbuster film 'Titanic' while producing her new film 'Lee.'
Migrants crossing the Darien heard of Donald Trump's victory — and picked up the pace
Jesus Chavez, a 34-year-old pastry chef from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, arrived in this small village at Panama’s edge of the Darien jungle on Friday.
Qatar is suspending its role in talks between Israel and Hamas, sources say
Qatar is suspending its role as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas after concluding that the two sides are no longer negotiating in good faith, two sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
-
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
Toronto
-
Man dead following possible stabbing in Brampton
A man has died following a possible stabbing in Brampton on Saturday.
-
Another person charged following violent demonstrations in Peel Region
Police have charged another person following a series of recent violent demonstrations in Peel Region.
-
How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Montreal
-
NDG residents say Montreal can't shut down access to park
A battle is brewing between the city and people who live in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it tried to shut off access to a popular wooded area.
-
NBA player's family gives Montreal North residents new winter coats
Some 300 Montrealers received an early holiday present on Saturday – a brand new winter jacket, courtesy of an NBA player and his family.
-
Montreal woman grows fresh strawberries year-round from her indoor farm
Montrealer Ophelia Sarakinis grows fresh strawberries year-round in her indoor farm under the name GUSH Farm.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Windsor
-
Operations at Ambassador Bridge resume following increased police presence
Windsor police attended the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation Saturday.
-
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
-
Chatham-Kent police arrest alleged impaired driver
A property check has led to impaired driving charges for one person, according to Chatham-Kent police.
London
-
Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
-
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
-
Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Laurier Golden Hawks triumph over Western Mustangs to claim Yates Cup victory
With University Stadium packed to capacity and an electric atmosphere driving the players, the Golden Hawks delivered an impressive performance, defeating the powerhouse Mustangs and securing their first Yates Cup title since 2016.
-
Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Blind hockey team faces off in Stayner
Stayner Community Centre hosted an exhibition game of blind hockey Saturday afternoon, featuring a matchup between players and goaltenders who are fully blind.
Winnipeg
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Cavalry FC win first North Star Cup, defeating Forge FC 2-1 at sold-out ATCO Field
Cavalry FC won the Canadian Premier League title Saturday afternoon, defeating defending champion Forge FC 2-1.
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Peterka scores lone shootout goal in the Buffalo Sabres' 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames
JJ Peterka scored the lone shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Hwy 599 closed during RCMP operation near Coronation
Highway 599 near Coronation was closed in both directions on Saturday for a police operation.
-
Increase funding or expect infrastructure failure, municipalities tell province
Without a major injection of funding, rural municipalities say highways, bridges and sewers could see severe failures.
Regina
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
Where to watch Regina election results on Wednesday
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
No injuries after series of collisions involving moose: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
Community gathers for 'search party' to support family of missing Surrey teen
Dozens of people gathered in Surrey's Holland Park on Saturday to show their support for the family of missing 18-year-old Joseph Maku.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Vancouver Island
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
-
Museum to honour Chinese Canadian troops who fought in war and for citizenship rights
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.
Kelowna
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.