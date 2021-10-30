PETAWAWA, ONT. -- This Halloween weekend, Selkirk Street in Petawawa, Ont. is haunted.

That's due to the haunted house Alisha Rinas and Steve McLeod have created in their front yard, at 12 Selkirk St., which they named The Haunting on Selkirk.

"Last year with COVID we really decided that we had to do something for the kids because of the world shutting down," says Rinas, who admits to having an obsession with Halloween.

"We had to top last year so this year there was a lot more building, it's taken a lot more time, but we think it's going to be really good."

The couple started preparing and building the intricate walk-through display Labour Day weekend. Last Halloween about 500 visitors and trick or treaters toured the property. This year the family has upped the fright factor, using 80-plus wooden pallets, 700-plus corn stalks, and more than enough creepy clowns to complete the terrifying display.

"There's been a bit more hype I think, a lot more people are really, really excited," says Rinas. "Word of mouth has gotten out a lot more, so we're not really sure what to expect but we're prepared for 1300 kids for candy on Halloween."

Drawing that much attention means neighbours will probably have to purchase more candy than expected, but Melissa Jardine-Ridley doesn't mind the effort Rinas and McLeod put in for the community.

"Each year they add all kinds of extras," says Jardine-Ridley. "We don't get to see as neighbours, they like to keep it a secret which is really good."

Jardine-Ridley says she toured the haunted display last Halloween and was frightened a few times by the jump scares, adding it's an attraction kids and parents alike can enjoy.

"For people like Alisha and Steve they'll never age because they're always looking for that inner child; looking for those child like ways, we sometimes lose as adults," says the neighbour, excited for what this year has in store.

That is the goal for McLeod, who says he wants to bring back the essence of Halloween he feels has been lost of the years.

"Halloween used to be geared more towards the fear aspect when we were kids, and it's trailed off a lot in the last 15, 20 years," says the Halloween fright junkie. "So I'm trying to bring some of that back."

Young trick-or-treaters who might not enjoy the animatronic displays at night are able to tour the free haunted house this weekend between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. But once 4:30 p.m. rolls around, the full show begins.

With their new-found popularity - some trick or treaters travelling from as far as Cobden to visit the haunted house - the family says they already have plans to grow the attraction for next year.

"So next year we hope to take over the neighbour's property," says Rinas. "They've given us the go-ahead and they think it would be kind of cool."