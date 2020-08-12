Advertisement
Petawawa, Ont. boy starts tattoo stand to raise money for local SPCA
Kane Dempsey, 8, started a removable tattoo stand outside his home in Petawawa, Ont. to raise money for the local SPCA. (Dylan Dyson / CTV News Ottawa)
PETAWAWA, ONT. -- Eight-year-old Kane Dempsey and his mom say they're "not lemonade people."
Instead, the young Dempsey decided to open a tattoo stand at the end of his Petawawa, Ont. street.
For the past five weeks, the eight-year-old has been selling removable tattoos to anyone who wants one every day the weather has been nice. His stand is open from noon to 3 p.m. each nice day on Dundonald Drive.
There are no set prices; Dempsey takes whatever donation people want to give for his tattoos. He's setting aside half of the proceeds to donate to the local SPCA.
He's keeping the other half for a planned trip to Montebello, Que. Next year to attend Montebello Rockfest, he says.
The stand has proven popular, with Dempsey raising more than $1,200. He and his mom have had to restock their temporary tattoo supply every week.
The stand will remain open through the summer.
Dempsey says he hopes to be a tattoo artist when he grows up and says he likes tribal tattoos the best.