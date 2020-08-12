PETAWAWA, ONT. -- Eight-year-old Kane Dempsey and his mom say they're "not lemonade people."

Instead, the young Dempsey decided to open a tattoo stand at the end of his Petawawa, Ont. street.

For the past five weeks, the eight-year-old has been selling removable tattoos to anyone who wants one every day the weather has been nice. His stand is open from noon to 3 p.m. each nice day on Dundonald Drive.

There are no set prices; Dempsey takes whatever donation people want to give for his tattoos. He's setting aside half of the proceeds to donate to the local SPCA.

He's keeping the other half for a planned trip to Montebello, Que. Next year to attend Montebello Rockfest, he says.

The stand has proven popular, with Dempsey raising more than $1,200. He and his mom have had to restock their temporary tattoo supply every week.

The stand will remain open through the summer.

Dempsey says he hopes to be a tattoo artist when he grows up and says he likes tribal tattoos the best.