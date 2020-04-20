OTTAWA -- A thief stole an envelope with $140 cash from a Perth woman’s front door that was meant to pay for a grocery delivery.

In a media release, the OPP says “the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing out the best and worst in people everywhere in the world, including the town of Perth.”

On April 13, an elderly woman living on Mill Street taped the envelope of cash to her door to pay for a delivery. Sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a suspect stole the envelope of cash before the delivery arrived.

Const. Lori Lobinowich tells CTV News Ottawa the woman normally puts the money out just before the delivery person arrives, but the delivery was delayed on April 13.

The resident still received her groceries, but had to get more cash to pay for the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Const. Lobionwich recommends residents pay for groceries or deliveries with a credit card if possible.

“If not, wait until the delivery arrives, then hand the envelope of cash to the driver or tape it to the door for them to take” while you watch.