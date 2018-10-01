

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 46-year-old Perth man is facing three counts of Attempted Murder after an incident in Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a man with a weapon at a home on Brock Street South around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The OPP says officers found three people inside the home with serious injuries. Two women were transported to hospital, and a man was air lifted to hospital by air ambulance.

Douglas Schuyler is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Restricted/Prohibited Weapon.