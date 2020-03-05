OTTAWA -- A Perth Grandfather plans to use his $1 million prize to help his grandchildren pay for their post-secondary education and buy a new car.

John Conroy won the Guaranteed $1 million Prize in the Feb. 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.

A regular player for more than 30 years, this is Conroy’s first big win.

“I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and when I saw the screen, it was unbelievable,” said Controy.

The 69-year-old father of two and grandfather of four told OLG when he went to pick-up his prize that “I went and told my wife, we’re millionaires! She was waiting for me to follow up with an ‘almost’, but I didn’t.”

Conroy says he will help pay for his grandchildren’s post-secondary education, “and maybe we’ll buy a new car.”

The retiree admits life will change now that he is a millionaire.

“It’s hard to take in. You work almost all your life to save for retirement, and then this comes along. We’ve become accustomed to living on a budget – it’s going to take some getting used to this windfall.”