Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital ERs declare Code Orange due to patient volumes

The emergency departments at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospitals are currently under a Code Orange and dealing with capacity pressures.

The hospitals say their emergency departments have overflowed due to an extremely high number of patients with respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 and RSV, as well as other illnesses and injuries.

The capacity pressures have also forced the cancellation of some elective surgeries.

In-person visits to the second floor of the Perth site have been restricted due an outbreak until further notice.

A spokesperson from the hospitals said the emergency departments are currently at 120 per cent capacity. While it has become normal to operate above 100 per cent capacity, officials say the latest surge this week pushed the ER capacity over 130 per cent, triggering the Code Orange.

Speaking to Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on NewsTalk 580 CFRA, Michael Cohen, CEO of both hospitals, said that 12 people were waiting for a bed in the emergency departments, with unconventional spaces being used to accommodate patients.

Cohen said he hopes the hospitals will be out of Code Orange by the end of the week.

A spokesperson said those who still need to visit the emergency departments in Perth and Smiths Falls still could but wait times will be longer than usual.

They say hospital staff are continuing to assess each person that comes in, but will treat the sickest patients first.