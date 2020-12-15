OTTAWA -- Ottawa's first COVID-19 vaccine has been given out.

Jo-Anne Miner, a personal support worker at St. Patricks' Home on Riverside Drive, was administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus.

"I just hope it's the start to everybody wanting to take the vaccine to help our city become COVID-free," Miner told CTV Morning Live shortly after getting the shot.

Miner is the first of 100 people receiving the vaccine in Ottawa on Tuesday. She said she's happy to know she will soon be able to work with residents at the home knowing that she, and they, will be safe.

Venus Lucero, a nurse at the Ottawa Hospital, administered the shot.

Ottawa's first vaccine comes just over nine months after the first diagnosed COVID-19 case in te city, and marks the beginning of the largest inoculation effort in the city's history.

The city received 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as part of its initial tranche; those will be administered to 1,500 staff at long-term care facilities across the city. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots to be given three to four weeks apart.

"Today is a monumental day in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and protect the community," Ottawa Hospital executive vice-president Joanne Read said in a news release. "Our hospital is delighted to be part of this unprecedented effort."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Patty Hajdu visited the hospital Tuesday morning as the first vaccines were given out.

"It will still be a long winter, but as we start seeing the proportion of the population increase that has vaccines,we're going to be able to start thinking about what measures we can loosen a bit," Trudeau told health care workers. "But before we get there, we've got to get through the winter...we're going to do it together."

Ontario's first vaccinations were given out at Toronto's University Health Network on Monday.

Quebec started vaccinating long-term care residents on Monday.

Later Tuesday, Trudeau announced Canada has secured up to 168,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December, pending Health Canada approval. There are also 200,000 more Pfizer vaccine doses scheduled to arrive next week.

They will be administered at 70 sites across the country, up from 14 this week.