Person throws rock, damages business in downtown Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating an incident that caused damage to a business in downtown Pembroke.

Police say just after noon on Oct 19, an unknown person threw a rock through the window of a business on the 100 block of Lake Street, between Alexander Street and Prince Street.

The rock shattered a window and landed inside the business.

Employees who were present in the business at the time were not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pembroke OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.valleytips.ca.