Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a disturbing incident outside the U.S. embassy Tuesday afternoon.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the embassy on Sussex Drive in downtown Ottawa on reports of a disturbance. Police said in a brief statement on social media that a person was on fire and they died of their injuries despite attempts to save them.

“At this time, nothing indicates the incident is related to the U.S. Embassy,” Ottawa police said on Twitter.

The Ottawa police arson unit, the Office of the Fire Marshall, and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Traffic was diverted in the area for the investigation as officers from the Ottawa Police Service and the RCMP attended the scene.

No other details were available and the identity of the deceased is unknown.

If you are in distress or need someone to talk to, the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region is always available. You can call 613-238-3311 or text 343-306-5550. You can also chat online at http://dcottawa.on.ca/