Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa

Ottawa police responded to an individual on fire outside the U.S. embassy on Sussex Drive on Oct. 4, 2022. The individual died of their injuries. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police responded to an individual on fire outside the U.S. embassy on Sussex Drive on Oct. 4, 2022. The individual died of their injuries. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina