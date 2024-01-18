OTTAWA
    'Person of interest' involved with break and enter sought in Kingston

    Kingston police want the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" who may have been involved with a break and enter into an apartment last month.
    Kingston police want the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" who may have been involved with a break and enter into an apartment last month.

    Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, they received a call claiming “an unknown person or persons” broke into a residential unit located in the 300 block of Division Street.

    The investigation resulted in identifying a person of interest who may have been involved with this break and enter, police said.

    The suspect is describes as five-foot-10 with a slender build, dark scruffy hair and a beard. At the time of entry, the suspect was wearing a dark jacket over a blue hooded shirt with dark grey sweatpants. The person of interest was also carrying a backpack and two green, bulky, reusable grocery bags.

    Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6471, or leave a tip anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

