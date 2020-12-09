OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after they fell through the ice near Perth.

Officers with the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report Wednesday afternoon of a person falling through the ice on a waterway northeast of Maberly.

"Tragically, the person was later found deceased," said the OPP in a statement.

The name of the person will not be released.

Police are urging everyone to stay off the ice, noting the thickness of ice on any body of water is very difficult to determine at this time of year.