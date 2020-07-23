OTTAWA -- A young person was airlifted to hospital after falling down a 20-foot cliff in Arnprior.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call around 3 p.m. Thursday.

An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that a young person was at the ball diamond in Arnprior and fell down a 20-foot cliff.

An ORNGE air ambulance transported the injured person to hospital. There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries.