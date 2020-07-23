Advertisement
Person airlifted to hospital after falling down cliff in Arnprior
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 5:25PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A young person was airlifted to hospital after falling down a 20-foot cliff in Arnprior.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call around 3 p.m. Thursday.
An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that a young person was at the ball diamond in Arnprior and fell down a 20-foot cliff.
An ORNGE air ambulance transported the injured person to hospital. There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries.