

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters and Ottawa Police have cleared the scene, after evacuating homes along Loretta Ave. S. Tuesday morning when a onstruction crew struck a gas main.

Fire crews and Enbridge Gas were called to the area at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews on scene of a serious gas leak at 285 Loretta Ave S. Occupants being evacuated from the building. @enbridgegas #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/elzCzlA30h — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 9, 2018

Shortly after the initial evacuation, a call to evacuate more homes was issued.

UPDATE: All homes being evacuated south of 285 Loretta Ave S. https://t.co/9r8qg34EZO — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 9, 2018

There have been no reports of injuries. Enbridge was on scene, as were Ottawa Paramedics. Two OC Transpo buses have been sent to the area to shelter evacuated residents.

Roads were briefly closed while the repairs were underway.

Loretta Ave S/B and Champagne Ave S/B closed between Beech St and Carling Ave. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic https://t.co/t40cvK2QnU — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 9, 2018

But roads reopened just before noon as people were allowed to return home.