Ottawa Firefighters and Ottawa Police have cleared the scene, after evacuating homes along Loretta Ave. S. Tuesday morning when a onstruction crew struck a gas main.

Fire crews and Enbridge Gas were called to the area at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after the initial evacuation, a call to evacuate more homes was issued.

There have been no reports of injuries. Enbridge was on scene, as were Ottawa Paramedics. Two OC Transpo buses have been sent to the area to shelter evacuated residents.

Roads were briefly closed while the repairs were underway.

But roads reopened just before noon as people were allowed to return home.