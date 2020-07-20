PEMBROKE, ON. -- A massive minor hockey tournament in the Ottawa Valley has been cancelled this year because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The Pembroke Regional Silver Stick committee wrote in an online statement Monday that this year's tournament, including its regional matchups, is now cancelled.

"We look forward to planning and seeing everyone for the 2021 Pembroke Regional," the statement said.

The committee said all teams who have registered and paid to take part in the tournament will be refunded and are asked to get in touch with organizers by email.

It thanked all the teams and sponsors for their continued support.