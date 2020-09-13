PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Planet Fitness in Pembroke has closed its doors after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The gym on Pembroke Street East said in a message to customers Saturday it has “voluntarily and temporarily” closed its doors because of a “possible isolated COVID-19 exposure.”

The Renfrew and County District Health Unit (RCDHU) said in a statement the risk is low but is offering a testing clinic at its Pembroke office on Monday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 for anyone who visited the gym on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Health Unit said all necessary precautions were being followed and contact tracing is underway. All affected individuals will be contacted with instructions, it said.

The gym said it was working with RCDHU and would re-open as soon as possible after “an additional full sanitization of the facility.”

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, said in a statement all residents who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and get tested, "whether mild or moderate."

“It is better to stay home even with the slightest symptom as we want to continue to move forward and not undo all of our hard work thus far," he said.

As of Saturday, there have been 37 cases of the virus in the County since March, including one death. There are currently four active cases of the virus in area covered by the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.