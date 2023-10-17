Pembroke OPP investigating reports of thefts from vehicles
Ontario Provincial Police in Pembroke is investigating reports of thefts from parked vehicles.
Police say an unlocked vehicle was broken into on the 200 block of Maple Street, south of Pembroke Street East, sometime during the night between Oct. 9 and 10. Two wallets containing gift cards, credit cards, cash and ID were stolen along with lottery tickets and cigarettes.
A separate incident was reported on Oct. 16 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. of a pickup truck that was parked on Bennett Street being entered in by an unknown suspect who broke into the vehicle by breaking one of the windows.
Items that were stolen included a purse containing a wallet, credit cards, ID and cash.
The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP is reminding residents that an unlocked door, open window or valuables in plain view can be an invitation for thieves
Anyone with information regarding the thefts is being asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
