Pembroke, Ont. SUV driver wanted in hit-and-run
Police in Pembroke, Ont. are searching for a woman they say struck a pedestrian with an SUV and fled the scene.
The crash happened near MacKay and Mary streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police say the woman struck a pedestrian with her SUV in the crosswalk. The pedestrian wasn’t seriously injured.
The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Mary Street. It’s described as a newer model silver Ford Escape SUV.
The driver is described as a dark-haired woman who is between 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa councillor testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
Canada's inflation rate drops slightly in September even as food costs climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer’s graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from Western University in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Toronto
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Toronto police officers
A 35-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario woman says she nearly fell victim to a scam after boy stopped her for help on the street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Oath to the king: Trudeau says Quebec can pass a law if it wants to
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says elected members of the National Assembly in Quebec City are free, if they wish, to pass a bill to remove the obligation to swear in King Charles III.
Northern Ontario
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
-
Man arrested in standoff with Sault police after armed threat at a business
A 58-year-old man is facing a list of charges after he threatened staff at a Sault Ste. Marie business with a weapon and then got into a stand-off with police at his home Tuesday.
-
Ontario changes some COVID-19 rules for long-term care visitors
Ontario has changed their COVID-19 guidance for long-term care homes, eliminating masking for visitors while in a resident's room.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
Kitchener
-
Fire rips through Brantford, Ont. rubber factory property
Firefighters continue to battle flames at a rubber plant in Brantford, Ont. Wednesday after a fire erupted there the night before.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
Calgary
-
Calgary Surge, CEBL's newest team, unveils name and logo
Basketball fans in Calgary now know the name of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise that will play its home games at WinSport.
-
Calgary police seize arsenal of weapons in Rosscarrock drug bust, 5 charged
Calgary police say four women and one man are facing charges after a drug bust in the community of Rosscarrock that saw a cache of weapons seized.
-
$20K in scholarships up for grabs in Calgary Stampede poster competition
The Calgary Stampede is asking artists between the ages of 15 and 24 to submit their vision for the event's 2024 poster, and the prize pool is $20,000 in scholarships.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
Saskatoon woman says owner of dog that killed her poodle is evading consequences
A Saskatoon woman is growing more and more frustrated after a dog that attacked and killed her dog last year has evaded consequences.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
Edmonton
-
Injuries reported in serious crash near Edmonton: RCMP
Police responded to a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta
One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators expected to provide update into murder of BC RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team is expected to provide an update Wednesday about the murder of Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang.
-
B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather
While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.
-
B.C. man sentenced to 7 years in girlfriend's slaying
The man who pleaded guilty to killing 19-year-old Bhavkiran "Kiran" Dhesi and attempting to burn her remains in Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Regina
-
Some Sask. First Nations say they're not being fairly consulted by province
Some Saskatchewan First Nations feel they are not being adequately consulted by the provincial government on matters affecting them.
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
-
Canada's inflation rate drops slightly in September even as food costs climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.