Pembroke, Ont. suspect arrested after phone, internet cables cut

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 53-year-old suspect in connection with various phone and internet cables being cut in Pembroke, Ont. that caused communications outages throughout the city.

Police say they began investigating on Aug. 8 after various businesses and residents reported their phones and internet cables had been cut.

The incidents allegedly took place on Pembroke Street West, Victoria Street, MacKay Street and McAllister Street.

As a result of multiple investigations, OPP arrested a suspect on Monday.

The suspect was charged with 13 counts of mischief, 10 counts of fail to comply and two counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.