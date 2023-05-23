Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide

Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.

Police responded to a home on Mackay Street in Pembroke at around 3 a.m. Monday, where two people were found with life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital. Some time later, another person was found dead nearby on Dunlop Street.

While police have not commented on how the victims were injured or killed, witnesses have told CTV News Ottawa that they heard what sounded like gunshots early Monday morning.

"Loud arguing or somebody yelling woke me up and that's when I went to get out of bed and that's when I heard bang, bang... and I thought holy, that sounded like gunshots," said William Larose, who lives nearby.

In an update Tuesday, OPP said police would not be releasing any additional personal information "for the safety of the surviving victim."

The double homicide came just days after a fatal shooting in Renfrew that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.

Police said the teams investigating each case are in contact, but would not draw a link between the two homicides.

"While we cannot speculate on any potential connections, the team investigating the Pembroke double homicide is in communication with the team investigating the Renfrew homicide," OPP said in a news release.

In both cases, police have said they believe the victims were targeted. There has been no word on any suspects in the Pembroke homicide.

"(Pembroke is) very much a safe community, including the individuals in that area," said Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais. "If it wasn't, certainly we would be indicating that the public needs to take certain precautions. We're not doing that."

OPP said Tuesday residents should expect to see a large police presence in the area for several more days, but did not repeat the advice given Monday to report any suspicious activity in the area and to be mindful of personal safety.

The suspect in the Renfrew homicide remained at large as of Monday.

The County of Renfrew and Renfrew County Housing Corporation said in a statement Tuesday that they are deeply saddened by the killings over the long weekend.

"These two apparently isolated incidents have and will affect our community for some time to come and we, along with our partners, have already begun the task of supporting those individuals, families, and groups affected by the events and will continue to do so until it is no longer required," a news release said.

People needing support can contact the following agencies:

Renfrew County Victim Services – 1-877-568-5730

Mental Health Services Crisis Line – 1-866-996-0991

Phoenix Centre for Children & Families – 1-800-465-1870

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.