Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
Police responded to a home on Mackay Street in Pembroke at around 3 a.m. Monday, where two people were found with life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital. Some time later, another person was found dead nearby on Dunlop Street.
While police have not commented on how the victims were injured or killed, witnesses have told CTV News Ottawa that they heard what sounded like gunshots early Monday morning.
"Loud arguing or somebody yelling woke me up and that's when I went to get out of bed and that's when I heard bang, bang... and I thought holy, that sounded like gunshots," said William Larose, who lives nearby.
In an update Tuesday, OPP said police would not be releasing any additional personal information "for the safety of the surviving victim."
The double homicide came just days after a fatal shooting in Renfrew that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.
Police said the teams investigating each case are in contact, but would not draw a link between the two homicides.
"While we cannot speculate on any potential connections, the team investigating the Pembroke double homicide is in communication with the team investigating the Renfrew homicide," OPP said in a news release.
In both cases, police have said they believe the victims were targeted. There has been no word on any suspects in the Pembroke homicide.
"(Pembroke is) very much a safe community, including the individuals in that area," said Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais. "If it wasn't, certainly we would be indicating that the public needs to take certain precautions. We're not doing that."
OPP said Tuesday residents should expect to see a large police presence in the area for several more days, but did not repeat the advice given Monday to report any suspicious activity in the area and to be mindful of personal safety.
The suspect in the Renfrew homicide remained at large as of Monday.
The County of Renfrew and Renfrew County Housing Corporation said in a statement Tuesday that they are deeply saddened by the killings over the long weekend.
"These two apparently isolated incidents have and will affect our community for some time to come and we, along with our partners, have already begun the task of supporting those individuals, families, and groups affected by the events and will continue to do so until it is no longer required," a news release said.
People needing support can contact the following agencies:
- Renfrew County Victim Services – 1-877-568-5730
- Mental Health Services Crisis Line – 1-866-996-0991
- Phoenix Centre for Children & Families – 1-800-465-1870
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Netflix to charge an additional US$8 month for password sharing in the U.S.
Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Atlantic
-
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. family physician seeks health care solutions
As Dr. Jocelyn Cormier prepares to close his family practice in the coming weeks, he is focused on two things: seeing as many patients as he can, and looking for solutions to keep his patients off the physician wait list.
-
N.B. restaurant owner disappointed duck egg protection efforts thwarted by alleged thief
A Fredericton restaurant owner is frustrated their efforts to protect a duck nest have been thwarted by an alleged egg thief over the weekend.
Toronto
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
'He's missed by so many': Friend of missing vulnerable man says his family is 'incredibly worried'
Kathleen Matthews has known Nathan for more than a decade.
Montreal
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
-
Francois Legault meets Pierre Poilievre after 8 months
It took eight months after Pierre Poilievre won the Conservative leadership for him to meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault. By comparison, Legault met with his predecessor, Erin O'Toole, only three weeks after his victory as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
London
-
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
-
Trial continues for man accused of allegedly smuggling 62kg of cocaine over border
The RCMP charged Harvinder Singh, then 25, with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking in March of 2021, according to border services.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
-
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
-
Dozens to speak against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon
A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens prepared to speak against it Tuesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Closing arguments begin at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.
Calgary
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Saskatoon
-
Smoke continues to hamper fight against 'extremely aggressive' Sask. wildfires
Heavy smoke continues to interfere with firefighting efforts in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Prince Albert police seek public's help in search for murder suspect
A fifth person has been charged in a 27-year-old man's death and police are seeking the public's help in finding him.
Edmonton
-
Stranded man rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area charged
The man who had to be rescued from a northern Alberta evacuation area has been charged, RCMP said.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Vancouver
-
Komagata Maru may be commemorated with honorary street name in Vancouver
Vancouver council will vote on a recommendation to give a street in the city a "secondary, honorary name" as part of a wider plan to redress the harm done by the Komagata Maru incident.
-
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, Lougheed Highway partially closed
A person is in hospital and a stretch of Lougheed Highway is closed after a vehicle struck a cyclist in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP say.
-
Abbotsford dentist banned from seeing patients, communicating with staff
An Abbotsford dentist has been banned from seeing patients or communicating with staff at his clinic while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.
Regina
-
Man charged with second degree murder in relation to 2022 homicide: Regina police
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to Regina's seventh homicide of 2022.
-
Smoke continues to hamper fight against 'extremely aggressive' Sask. wildfires
Heavy smoke continues to interfere with firefighting efforts in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Pair of moose spotted taking a tour of Regina's Normanview neighbourhood
Residents in Regina's northwest neighbourhoods were in for a surprise over morning coffee, when several moose appeared to be taking a stroll through the streets.