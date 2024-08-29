Pembroke, Ont. marks passing of former mayor Henry V. Brown

The City of Pembroke is marking the death of a former mayor.

Henry V. Brown died Sunday at the age of 87. Brown was Pembroke's 39th mayor, serving from 1975 to 1980. He was a local business owner and educator and sat on council before becoming mayor.

"Under his leadership, Pembroke saw significant and long-lasting change, with the development of the Pembroke and Area Community Centre, the Pembroke Marina, and Festival Hall, in addition to his advocacy for geared-to-income and seniors housing," a news release from the City of Pembroke said.

Flags at all City of Pembroke facilities will be flown at half-mast until Monday.

Mayor Ron Gervais paid tribute to Brown in a statement.

"Henry Brown dedicated his life to the service of others, whether in City Hall or in the halls of our schools," Gervais said. "Through his efforts and work during his time as an elected official, his legacy lives on today in the heart of the Ottawa Valley. We extend our warmest wishes and condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues who mourn his loss."