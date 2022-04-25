Pembroke motorcyclist, 50, dies in Greely crash

A 50-year-old woman died on Sunday when the motorcycle she was driving crashed in Greely.

The woman from Pembroke, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened on Old Prescott Road near Chris TIerney Private, police said in a news release. There were no other vehicles involved.

Police are searching for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with dashscam footage or information is asked to contact the Ottawa police collisions unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.