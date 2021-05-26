PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Pembroke man is facing drug trafficking and obstruction charges in connection with an investigation into the death of a Pembroke resident last month.

OPP say that Jim Witters, 58, was found unresponsive at a home on Elizabeth Street in Pembroke on April 28. He later died in hospital. The cause of death is currently unknown and police say toxicology results are pending.

In a release Wednesday, OPP said Clement Romeo Mainville, 55, was arrested May 6 and is now facing charges of trafficking in a schedule I substance (police specifically named fentanyl in the release) and obstructing a peace officer. He is due in court June 6.

OPP say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or call their local police service.