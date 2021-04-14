OTTAWA -- An 18-year-old is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a hotel employee in Pembroke was struck with an object.

Police responded to a call at approximately 1 p.m. Monday regarding an unwanted person at a hotel on Pembroke Street East.

Police say the investigation found the unwanted person had threatened a hotel staff member and struck them with an object.

The employee did not suffer serious injuries.

Mary Francois Jolicouer, 18, of Pembroke is charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.