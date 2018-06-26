Pembroke Daily Observer closing in July
Some of Postmedia's newspapers are displayed in Ottawa on Jan. 8, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld)
CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:58AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:02PM EDT
The Pembroke Daily Observer will stop reporting the news on July 28.
Management met with staff this morning to announce Postmedia is closing the daily newspaper.
In a statement, Postmedia's Vice-President of Communications Phyllise Gefland said Postmedia will "maintain a web presence and continue publishing the Pembroke News" weekly.
The Pembroke Daily Observer was founded in 1855.
There are approximately 11 employees at the Pembroke Daily News. Uniform represents two reporters and a sales person at the paper.
Postmedia says four roles have been eliminated at the paper because of the closure.
Longtime reporter Tina Peplinskie says “our hearts are broken to hear Pembroke will lose a large part of its identity."
The final edition of the Pembroke Daily Observer will be on July 28.
