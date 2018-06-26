

CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live





The Pembroke Daily Observer will stop reporting the news on July 28.

Management met with staff this morning to announce Postmedia is closing the daily newspaper.

In a statement, Postmedia's Vice-President of Communications Phyllise Gefland said Postmedia will "maintain a web presence and continue publishing the Pembroke News" weekly.

The Pembroke Daily Observer was founded in 1855.

There are approximately 11 employees at the Pembroke Daily News. Uniform represents two reporters and a sales person at the paper.

Postmedia says four roles have been eliminated at the paper because of the closure.

Longtime reporter Tina Peplinskie says “our hearts are broken to hear Pembroke will lose a large part of its identity."

The final edition of the Pembroke Daily Observer will be on July 28.

More to come