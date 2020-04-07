OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the Blackburn Hamlet area.

Police say a driver struck a pedestrian at around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Innes Road and Eastpark Drive.

Innes was closed overnight for the police investigation.

No other details about the victim have been announced. It is also unclear whether charges will be laid.

Ottawa Police say the investigation is ongoing.