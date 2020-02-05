Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east-end
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 8:38AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 8:53AM EST
OTTAWA -- A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa’s east-end.
Ottawa Police say the collision occurred on Montreal Road, between St. Laurent Blvd. and Hillside Dr.
Paramedics say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was being treated on scene. Police describe the injuries as serious, but non-life threatening.
More details to come.