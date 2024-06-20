Pedestrian struck by driver in Kingston, Ont. Wednesday dies of injuries

Kingston police say a 75-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon has died.

The crash happened on Princess Street near McMichael Street and Hillendale Avenue at around 2 p.m. The woman was struck while crossing the street.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and attempted to help the woman before paramedics arrived. Kingston police say she later died in hospital. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said in a news release Thursday. The vehicle has been seized for further inspection.

Police said that while witness statements and evidence were gathered at the scene Wednesday, anyone who might have witnessed the crash and who did not speak to investigators is encouraged to contact the Kingston police department. Business owners in the area with street-facing cameras or drivers with dashcams are also encouraged to check their footage for any recordings of the incident or of the people involved prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to email Sgt. Steve Koopman at skoopman@kingstonpolice.ca, referencing the occurrence report #24-20273.