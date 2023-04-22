Pedestrian struck by driver allegedly fleeing police in Westboro dies in hospital, SIU says

The Special Investigations Unit says a 46-year-old man struck by a car that was allegedly fleeing from police officers one week ago has died in hospital.

A vehicle struck the victim as he was crossing the street at the intersection of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue on April 15.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The SIU said he died in hospital on Friday morning.

The province's police watchdog continues to investigate the incident.

The SIU said on April 13, an officer in an unmarked vehicle "observed a vehicle of interest" in the area of Shillington Avenue and began to follow the Honda Civic.

The officer, along with other officers in marked police vehicles, attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Carling Avenue and Merivale Road, but the driver fled the area.

"Shortly after, at Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue, the Civic struck a 46-year-old man who was crossing the street," the SIU said in a media release on April 16.

The driver was later arrested by police.

There has been no information on why the vehicle was of interest to police, or on the police investigation into the pedestrian being struck by the vehicle.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of law enforcement officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.